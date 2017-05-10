Trump’s priorities may be endangered by backlash over Comey firing

1:37 Wichita to spend several million before next year's NCAA Tournament Pause

1:34 Pro tip for robbers? Don't pull a hammy before you pull out your gun

0:22 Late-morning heavy rains hit Wichita

0:30 Jackknifed semi on interstate near Wichita

1:37 First A320 arrival

3:50 Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures

0:15 Video shows porch thief brazenly steal patio furniture

2:50 Southeast to allow students to wear graduation stoles

1:28 Wingnuts manager Pete Rose Jr. talks about this year's team.