Judge orders Kobach to produce document by Friday

A federal judge has denied Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s challenge to an earlier ruling requiring him to turn over a document he took into a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump.
Federal District Court Judge Julie Robinson ordered Kobach on Wednesday to produce the document by Friday.
Kobach had the document with him as he entered a Nov. 20 meeting with Trump.
An Associated Press photographer captured a partial view of the document, which was obscured by Kobach’s arm. The document contained Trump’s plan for the Department of Homeland Security and called for the questioning and tracking of “high-risk” immigrants.
The photograph also revealed that the documents included a reference to voter rolls.
The American Civil Liberties Union sought its disclosure as part of an ongoing lawsuit against a Kansas law that requires voters to provide proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport, when they register to vote. The ACLU argued that if Kobach lobbied Trump on changes to the National Voter Registration Act, then the documents may contain material relevant to the case.
U.S. Federal Magistrate Judge James O’Hara had ordered Kobach to produce the plan in April. Kobach appealed to Robinson, who on Wednesday rejected his arguments.
Kobach argued that the document should be protected under executive privilege. Robinson was not persuaded.
“Judge O’Hara’s decision not to extend the privilege under these circumstances is not contrary to law,” Robinson wrote.
