Senate leader McConnell says special prosecutor is not needed for Russia probe

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:37 Wichita to spend several million before next year's NCAA Tournament Pause 1:28 Wingnuts manager Pete Rose Jr. talks about this year's team. 1:34 Pro tip for robbers? Don't pull a hammy before you pull out your gun 0:15 Video shows porch thief brazenly steal patio furniture 1:37 First A320 arrival 3:50 Photographer brings tasteful eye to food pictures 2:50 Southeast to allow students to wear graduation stoles 1:07 First flight of Bombardier's second Global 7000 business jet 4:04 James Comey 'mildly nauseous' that FBI probe could have affected election 2:18 Wichita chosen to host 2021 NCAA Tournament Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer addressed President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey during a press conference Tuesday, May 9. "This is part of a deeply troubling pattern from the Trump administration," Schumer said. C-SPAN