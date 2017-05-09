Final meetings on road study set for Derby, Haysville

Sedgwick County will host two final meetings in Derby and Haysville for a road study in the southern part of the county.
The ARC 95 Study is evaluating how the county could improve 95th Street South between Greenwich and Meridian based on traffic and development needs. ARC stands for Arkansas River Crossing.
The Derby meeting will be 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Derby Public Library, 1600 E. Walnut Grove. The Haysville meeting will be 5-6:30 p.m. on May 16, at the Haysville Community Library, 210 S. Hays.
“The open house format will allow participants to view maps and ask questions,” according to a county press release. “Findings and recommendations will be offered at the meetings.”
A final report will be presented to the Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and Sedgwick County Commission in the next couple of months.
Comments