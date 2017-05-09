Guttmacher analysis says Kansas abortion laws ‘flout the science’

A national research and policy institute that advocates for sexual and reproductive health, including access to abortions, has issued a new analysis saying that at least 10 categories of abortion restrictions “lack a foundation in rigorous scientific evidence.”
Kansas and Oklahoma top the institute’s list of states that have such restrictions.
“Most importantly, these restrictions needlessly impose real barriers and harm to the over 1 million women of reproductive age in Kansas and Oklahoma,” said Elizabeth Nash, one of the authors of the study, in a media conference call Tuesday.
The Guttmacher analysis, “Flouting the Facts: State Abortion Restrictions Flying in the Face of Science” was published Tuesday.
“The one truly irrefutable scientific fact in the abortion debate is the humanity of the unborn child; if they come up with a scientific report proving that wrong, we're all ears,” Mary Kay Culp, executive director of Kansans for Life, said in a written statement responding to the analysis.
Kansas has eight laws that the Guttmacher Institute rated as conflicting with scientific evidence, including barring telemedicine to administer medication abortion and allowing only physicians to provide abortions.
