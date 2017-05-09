Public-private partnership may be option for Century II work

The Wichita City Council is considering taking an early step toward using a public-private partnership to replace or substantially renovate the Century II Convention and Performing Arts Center.
On Tuesday, the council will consider a consulting contract with California-based Arup Advisory Inc. to explore alternatives to fund renovation or replacement and to look for more efficient ways to operate the center.
Mayor Jeff Longwell said the city specifically wants to explore the possibility of giving a developer control of city-owned land around Century II and leveraging that into funding from the developer to improve or replace it.
The immediate intent is not to privatize the convention center itself, although that could become an option once Arup provides data on financial alternatives, Longwell said.
“It’s not off the table,” Longwell said. “Neither is it at the top of the list.”
The city owns some large developable tracts of property around Century II, stretching from north of the Drury Hotel to south of the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Longwell said.
That property includes the site of the current downtown library, which will be replaced by the $37 million advanced learning library under construction on the other side of the Arkansas River at the southwest corner of Second and McLean.
Allowing a developer to use land around Century II for restaurant, retail or other use could generate funding for the convention center project and minimize the amount the city would have to borrow and pay back, Longwell said.
If the council approves the $294,000 contract, Arup will analyze various financial scenarios to upgrade or replace Century II, which was built in 1969 and expanded in 1986.
The city has already identified four potential alternatives.
▪ Tear down Century II and replace it with a new convention and performing arts center at roughly the same site.
▪ Tear down Century II, build a new convention center at the site and a new performing arts center elsewhere.
▪ Renovate Century II to focus on either conventions or performances and move the other function to a new building to be constructed.
▪ Renovate, but not expand, the current center.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
