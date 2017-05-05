Democrats seek ouster of Brownback appointee over online comments

Democrats asked Gov. Sam Brownback on Friday to rescind the appointment of an Edwardsville man to the state’s draft board over inflammatory comments he made online.
Brownback named John Altevogt to the state’s Selective Service Systems board earlier this week. His Twitter account frequently features condemnations of liberals, Democrats and reporters.
Just this week, he called opponents of concealed weapons on college campuses “anti-freedom fascists,” called Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission director Carol Williams “arguably the sleaziest woman in Kansas government,” and said “Liberalism is fascism.”
“While his comments are disappointing in a private citizen, he’s allowed to make them. But we do not believe they’re acceptable behavior for a public official charged with representing all Kansans,” House Minority Leader Jim Ward and Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley said in a joint letter.
A reporter told Altevogt about the letter from Hensley and Ward during a phone call. Altevogt laughed for several seconds.
“So the two most powerful Democrats in the state of Kansas are picking on a retiree who sits on a board that doesn’t meet and doesn’t get paid just so they can shut him up on Twitter? Really? There’s your comment,” Altevogt said.
If the draft were ever reinstated, it would be the board’s job to determine exemptions from the draft.
Altevogt said dryly he was “glad that’s the most important thing going on in Topeka today.”
“I’m not going to be silenced. I’m not going to shut up. That’s what these people are famous for,” Altevogt said.
In a statement, the governor’s office didn’t say whether Brownback would remove Altevogt.
“The Governor’s Office appoints over 600 people annually, Republicans, Democrats, and Independents from all parts of the state and all walks of life,” spokeswoman Melika Willoughby said. “While Representative Ward and Senator Hensley are choosing to bicker over the tweets of this Edwardsville Planning Commissioner, their legislative to-do list of balancing the state budget and writing a school finance system remains unfinished.”
Contributing: Hunter Woodall of the Kansas City Star
