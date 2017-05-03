Changes planned for foster care reform bill after agency warns of millions in costs

Lawmakers plan to alter a foster care reform bill after the agency in charge warned the legislation could jeopardize more than $48 million in federal funding each year.
Senate Bill 126 is the signature legislation of the House Children and Seniors Committee this year and comes in response to ongoing concerns over the foster care program highlighted by multiple state audits – the most recent of which was released last week.
The Department for Children and Families warns the bill puts as much as $48.3 million in federal funding at risk in the fiscal year that begins July 1 and as much as $48.9 million in the next year.
That has frustrated lawmakers who think the agency and the foster care program need to be reformed.
“Everyone says DCF needs stronger oversight. It’s being blocked by the administration through their allies in the leadership office,” House Minority Leader Jim Ward, D-Wichita, said Monday.
The chairman of the House Children and Seniors Committee, Rep. Steve Alford, R-Ulysses, said the agency’s concerns may be a “misinterpretation.” He indicated he still supports the bill.
“I think there’s a lot of other people who would like for it to go through, too,” Alford said.
Some members of the committee met with House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, on Wednesday. Alford said the committee will meet Thursday and amend the bill to address changes raised by DCF.
The bill creates a task force that would submit a corrective action plan to lawmakers for the 2018 session. DCF would be required to provide data and information to the task force, which would be made up of members appointed by legislative leaders.
DCF contended in a fiscal analysis issued last month that the corrective action plan could conflict with the agency’s own plans to address deficiencies in federal reviews. The agency plan has specific outcomes and standards, but the bill does not set out standards or outcomes or specific criteria for the corrective action plan.
As a result, the bill could have a “significant negative fiscal impact,” the analysis said. Alford said the changes the committee plans to make on Thursday will make the bill “a little bit softer” -- making the task force’s plan closer to a series of recommendations, rather than a requirement.
DCF Secretary Phyllis Gilmore said in a statement Wednesday that the bill should be referred to the Kansas Judicial Council for study. The council is made up of judges, lawmakers and others who are tasked with studying the judicial branch and can draft legislation.
“This would allow the bill to be thoroughly vetted by professionals in the legal field with expertise in the area of child welfare who in turn can make recommendations regarding the proposed legislation,” Gilmore said.
Recruiting effort announced
At an event in the Statehouse on Wednesday, Gov. Sam Brownback and Gilmore announced a $500,000 initiative intended to raise awareness of the need for foster care parents. Nearly 7,000 children are in foster care in Kansas, with 2,800 foster homes available (some homes care for more than one child at a time).
A state audit released Friday found that the foster care system may not have sufficient capacity to provide necessary services, but auditors noted they didn’t have enough information to make a clear determination. More than 40 counties did not appear to have enough beds to accommodate children in need of a foster home, the audit said, and 26 counties did not appear to have any open beds.
At the same time, however, there were enough beds statewide. Taking the state as a whole, Kansas had about 20 percent more open beds than children needing placements in fiscal year 2016.
DCF has said it has begun implementing new mapping programs to aid in determining placements and show where foster care homes are available.
But as Wednesday’s event showed, the agency is also seeking additional foster parents.
“It’s going to be our objective to be at that point where we have more foster parents than we have foster children,” Brownback said.
The foster care system has been under intense scrutiny over the past year. A state audit last summer concluded the Kansas Department for Children and Families, which oversees the state’s privatized foster care system, failed to ensure the safety of children in the system.
The DCF failed to conduct background checks on foster families, some foster homes had inadequate sleeping space for children, and monthly in-person visits to foster homes did not always take place, according to the audit.
DCF has said throughout the audit process that Kansas has one of the safest child welfare systems in the country, and that the agency has made substantial progress in addressing concerns raised by the audits.
Last week’s audit report said the state’s performance on federal outcome measures are self-reported and unaudited, and suggested DCF’s comparisons were inappropriate.
“According to federal officials, Kansas’ performance on these measures should not be compared to other states because there are no consistent national standards,” the report said.
New lawsuits filed
Lawmakers approved conducting the audits last year in part because of deaths within the foster care system, including a 10-month-old baby who died in a hot car in Wichita in 2014 and a 4-year-old Hiawatha boy who was killed by his father after a company providing foster care services placed the boy in his custody.
A federal lawsuit brought by the boy’s mother resulted in a $412,000 settlement with the company, TFI Family Services, and the state.
Two lawsuits filed in federal court last week allege that TFI placed two children in an unlicensed foster home in 2008, where they were emotionally and physically abused. Each suit seeks $75,000 in damages.
Efforts to contact TFI through social media and e-mail were not immediately successful Wednesday. A phone number listed for the organization directed to a recruiting hotline.
In the past, TFI has not commented on litigation.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
Comments