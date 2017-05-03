Brownback in talks with lawmakers over taxes

Gov. Sam Brownback is talking with lawmakers about taxes, a Republican leader said Wednesday after canceling a debate on a tax increase plan that lawmakers had not spoken to the governor about.
The House was set to debate a plan produced by legislative negotiators Tuesday evening that would have raised more than $1 billion over two years.
House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, told Republican lawmakers that the governor likely wouldn’t have viewed the bill favorably, but that he hadn’t spoken to him about it. House Majority Leader Don Hineman, R-Dighton, then said a few hours later that discussions with Brownback were ongoing.
Hineman said a vote on Wednesday wouldn’t have reflected the true level of support for the plan.
“Many folks … don’t truly understand the bill in its entirety,” Hineman said.
A coalition of moderate Republicans, Democrats and even some conservatives would have to join together to agree on a bill if they wish to override Brownback’s likely veto.
Rep. Sean Tarwater, R-Stilwell, said he sees himself as a moderate Republican.
He supported an earlier tax increase of more than $1 billion, but said before the vote he was reluctant to support another tax proposal if the Senate failed to pass the bill with a veto-proof majority.
“I stuck my neck out the first time,” Tarwater said. “I told the voters that I would do what needed to be done, and I did it and I got plumbed for it. It’s their turn to take the heat on something.”
Under the proposal, married people filing jointly with income between $30,001 and $100,000 would be taxed at 5.25 percent, up from 4.6 percent. Income above $100,000 would be taxed at 5.6 percent. The tax rate for the bottom bracket would go to 3 percent from 2.7 percent.
The state now has two personal income tax brackets – 2.7 and 4.6 percent. A third bracket was eliminated as part of tax cuts passed in 2012.
The bill also would have again taxed certain business income that was made exempt from taxation in 2012.
Hineman said the proposal wasn’t necessarily dead and could resurface later.
Brownback, speaking with reporters, would not say whether he would veto the plan.
“Let’s see what happens,” Brownback said. “I’m glad people are putting forward ideas. I’ve put forward multiple ideas and it’s time for people to start voting.”
Contributing: Hunter Woodall of the Kansas City Star
