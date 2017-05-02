New tax package proposed after old plan fails in less than 24 hours

Lawmakers have another tax increase proposal, after Senate GOP leaders squashed a plan rolled out only a day ago.
The latest proposal would raise more than $1 billion over the next two years, likely more than enough to close a projected budget shortfall of about $900 million over the same time.
The new plan does not include enough revenue to fund increased spending for education contained in a new school finance formula under consideration.
Under the proposal, married people filing jointly with income between $30,001 and $100,000 would be taxed at 5.25 percent, up from 4.6 percent. The top rate, for income above $100,000, would be taxed at 5.6 percent. The tax rate for the bottom bracket would go to 3 percent from 2.7 percent.
The state now has two personal income tax brackets – 2.7 and 4.6 percent. A third bracket was eliminated as part of tax cuts passed in 2012.
A small group of lawmakers from the House and Senate met in a conference committee on Tuesday evening and agreed to the plan.
Because of legislative procedure, the House would debate the new plan first. Lawmakers are shooting for enough votes to pass a bill, rather than enough to override a veto from Gov. Sam Brownback, said Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Assaria, chairman of the House Tax Committee.
Bills take a simple majority to pass, but a veto override takes a two-thirds majority.
“We’ll continue to see how far the wheels stay on this one,” Johnson said of the plan.
Rep. Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, said the bill raises enough to close the budget shortfall but not enough for schools. He expressed hesitance to vote on a plan unless the Senate would also support it.
“The big question mark we have is whether the Senate would even pass this,” Sawyer said.
A plan produced Monday would have raised $879 million over two years with rates not as high as Tuesday’s plan. But Senate GOP leaders pulled it after it became clear the legislation didn’t have enough support to overcome a veto.
Johnson said he didn’t know whether the House would debate the plan on Wednesday.
The failure of the initial plan Tuesday – which came apart less than 24 hours after Senate and House negotiators agreed to it on Monday evening – underscores the difficulties of pulling together multiple factions within the Legislature. It also dampened hopes of a quick end to the session; Senate leaders warned fellow lawmakers to prepare to work on Saturday and Sunday – a rare occurrence.
Broadly, passing a plan requires support from two of the three groups: Democrats, moderate Republicans and conservative Republicans. The short-lived plan failed to attract strong support from any group.
Democrats balked at the plan, and moderates were on the fence. Conservatives who opposed the previous version of the legislation that was vetoed by Brownback were already inclined to vote against it.
“We have people who don’t think the tax bill raises enough and we have people, if it raises more than that, they don’t want to vote,” said Senate Vice President Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia. “So we’ve got a teeter-totter, and we’re trying to find the balance.”
Under the failed proposal, married people filing jointly with income between $30,001 and $100,000 would have been taxed at 5.25 percent, up from 4.6 percent. The top rate, for income above $100,000, would have been taxed at 5.45 percent. The tax rate for the bottom bracket would have remained 2.7 percent.
Kansas expects to face a budget shortfall of about $900 million over the next two years. Lawmakers are also under a June 30 deadline from the Kansas Supreme Court to enact a new school funding formula.
The only plan under serious consideration at the moment would boost education spending by $750 million over five years, or $150 million a year.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
Comments