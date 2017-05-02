Sedgwick County weighs options for EMS posts

Officials are considering where to align county EMS posts in parts of northern Sedgwick County.
The posts serve as a base for Emergency Medical Service crews to respond to 911 calls in their area.
Northeast Wichita
The current budget sets aside about $1.4 million to build a new northeast post. The county has already bought land at 34th and Webb Road for about $180,000, EMS Director Scott Hadley said.
Post 15 now operates out of a Wichita Fire Department station at K-96 and Webb. The county could build onto the current fire station to save money instead of building a new post.
But the fire station property is in a “runway protection zone,” which restricts what type of construction can occur to land next to facilities like Jabara Airport. The county would need to get permission from the Federal Aviation Administration through a variance.
Commissioner Jim Howell said the prospect of getting a variance should not kill the idea.
“It’s a consideration but it’s not like it’s a prohibition,” Howell said.
Assistant County Manager Tom Stolz said the county likely wouldn’t save much money by merging at the fire station because of architectural costs.
Chairman Dave Unruh, whose district includes the area, questioned why the county would want to settle into a leased building with the fire station.
“It seems to me we should move forward with the project on the ground we own … and get this thing moving.”
Park City
EMS Post 8 is just off 53rd Street North near Interstate 135. It was built in 1991.
The 2017 budget sets aside about $402,000 to refurbish that facility, including the parking lot.
“The entire roof needs to replaced in that facility,” Hadley added.
More renovations worth about $192,000 would get the inside of the EMS post up to standard.
The county could also build a new facility elsewhere in Park City or on land off of 53rd Street. “There’s a lot of room on the existing property,” Hadley said.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
