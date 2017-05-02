Tax plan dies; Senate didn’t have votes to overcome veto

Senate Republican leaders quickly killed a new plan to increase taxes on Tuesday, saying it did not have enough votes to override an expected veto from Gov. Sam Brownback.
The decision resets the tax debate, with Senate leaders unsure whether to pursue a plan that would gain more Republican support and Brownback’s signature, or compromise with the Democrats on a larger package that might draw enough support to overcome a veto.
Legislative leaders announced they were pulling the bill in a meeting of Republican senators. That came hours after the Democratic leader, Sen. Anthony Hensley, said his caucus would vote against the measure. Democrats said the bill didn’t raise enough money.
The plan closely resembled a bill vetoed by Brownback earlier in the year; it was unlikely to generate enough revenue to pay for increases in education spending under consideration.
The failure of the new plan – less than 24 hours after Senate and House negotiators agreed to it on Monday evening – underscores the difficulties of pulling together multiple factions within the Legislature.
Broadly, passing a plan requires support from two of the three groups: Democrats, moderate Republicans and conservative Republicans. The short-lived plan failed to attract strong support from any group.
Democrats balked at the plan, and moderates were on the fence. Conservatives who opposed the previous version of the legislation that was vetoed by Brownback were already inclined to vote against it.
"We have people who don’t think the tax bill raises enough and we have people, if it raises more than that, they don’t want to vote. So we’ve got a teeter-totter and we’re trying to find the balance," Senate Vice President Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, said.
Under the failed proposal, married people filing jointly with income between $30,001 and $100,000 would have been taxed at 5.25 percent, up from 4.6 percent. The top rate, for income above $100,000, would have been taxed at 5.45 percent. The tax rate for the bottom bracket would have remained 2.7 percent.
The state now has two personal income tax brackets – 2.7 and 4.6 percent. A third bracket was eliminated as part of tax cuts passed in 2012.
Kansas expects to face a budget shortfall of about $900 million over the next two years. The bill would have raised about $879 million over that same time, according to a rough estimate.
Lawmakers are also under a June 30 deadline from the Kansas Supreme Court to enact a new school funding formula. The only plan under serious consideration at the moment would boost education spending by $750 million over five years, or $150 million a year.
The plan that failed wouldn’t have covered the cost of additional spending on schools.
"We’ve got to having something in there relating to school funding. It’s a must," Sen. Oletha Faust-Goudeau, D-Wichita, said.
Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park, told senators he intends to pursue two separate revenue bills: one that balances the budget and another that provides more money for schools.
"That’s the way it looks," Denning said.
That strategy risks alienating Democrats as well as some moderate Republicans. Sen. John Skubal, R-Overland Park, said he wants to know how much revenue will be needed in total before voting on a tax plan.
If $150 million more is needed for schools next year, then that’s what’s needed, he said. But if $250 million more is needed for schools next year, then it’s a "different story."
"It’s like at home. You want to know all of your expenditures before you start writing checks," Skubal said.
Sen. Gene Suellentrop, a Wichita Republican, said the bill would have been more punitive toward lower-income individuals than a single-rate income tax plan that he supported.
The plan wouldn’t have reduced the sales tax rate on food, for example.
"I think once people began to understand the outcomes and ramifications of this, they were backing off because it would like they didn’t care about the lower-income earners," Suellentrop said.
Suellentrop was one of only three senators to vote in favor of a single-rate income tax plan in early April. Brownback had said he supported the bill, and has continued to call for Kansas to have fewer income tax brackets.
Brownback, who has resisted income tax increases that would fundamentally roll back his 2012 tax cuts, said Monday that he hopes lawmakers consider his proposals.
He said during a brief interview Monday that he’s offered three different routes to lawmakers.
"I’m hopeful one is something that can move forward," Brownback said. "It seems like the economy is starting to kick some steam up and that’s showing in some of the tax receipts."
Contributing: Hunter Woodall of The Kansas City Star
