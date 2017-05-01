Legislative negotiators advance tax plan resembling vetoed bill

House and Senate negotiators settled on a tax plan on Monday that closely resembles a bill that Gov. Sam Brownback vetoed earlier this year.
A small group of lawmakers agreed to a deal that revives House Bill 2178 with changes intended to garner support from lawmakers after an effort to override Brownback’s veto narrowly failed in the Senate.
The bill includes the same rates from HB 2178 and eliminates a tax exemption on certain business income.
“The Senate likes a two-bracket plan and the House does not, the majority. The House, as of yesterday, was favoring a four-bracket plan. The Senate turns up their noses at a four-bracket plan,” House Majority Leader Don Hineman, R-Dighton, said Monday.
“Fortunately, that leaves us with one other option (a three-bracket plan).”
Under the proposal, married people filing jointly with income between $30,001 and $100,000 would be taxed at 5.25 percent, up from 4.6 percent. The top rate, for income above $100,000, would be taxed at 5.45 percent. The tax rate for the bottom bracket would remain 2.7 percent.
The state now has two personal income tax brackets – 2.7 and 4.6 percent. A third bracket was eliminated as part of tax cuts passed in 2012.
But while HB 2178 would have taxed personal income at new, higher rates for all of 2017, the new plan would instead phase in the increase, with the higher rates going into effect fully in 2018. That change is intended to address objections from some senators, particularly Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park. Denning voted against HB 2178 because it applied higher rates retroactively to the beginning of the year.
Kansas expects to face a budget shortfall of about $900 million over the next two years. The bill would raise about $879 million over that same time, according to a rough estimate.
That’s less than HB 2178, which would have raised more than $1 billion over two years.
Rep. Tom Sawyer, D-Wichita, said a tax plan needs to raise at least as much as HB 2178.
“We have to have a tax plan that solves our fiscal crisis, gives us a structural balance. Something that doesn’t do that is a waste of time. We’ve got to fund schools, fix roads, we’ve got to take care of basic services in Kansas,” Sawyer said.
Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, who leads the Senate Tax Committee, said she was willing to let the legislation be debated by other lawmakers.
Asked whether she would vote for it, Tyson said, “That’s a great question.” Tyson did not vote for HB 2178.
“I don’t see a reason to at this point,” Tyson said about whether she would support the bill.
Lawmakers face a June 30 deadline to enact a new school funding formula, and the only plan under serious consideration at the moment calls for $750 million in additional spending on education over five years – or $150 million a year.
The House Tax Committee chairman, Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Assaria, acknowledged the new tax proposal would likely not generate enough to pay for an increase in education funding.
“This does make a single tax vote very unlikely,” Johnson said. “I think you’ll at least have something else to have to consider.”
Some lawmakers have called for the Legislature to pass school finance legislation before action is taken on taxes so that the total amount of new revenue needed is known.
“To me, that’s the appropriate order of events. That would be how I would run my household, right?” Rep. Melissa Rooker, R-Fairway, said.
Sen. Dan Kerschen, R-Garden Plain, said he would support the bill. Lawmakers can work through whatever else is needed, he argued.
“I think it’s important to get this thing going,” Kerschen said.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
Comments