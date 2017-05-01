Another Medicaid expansion vote unlikely this year, House GOP leader says

Another run at Medicaid expansion is unlikely this year, the Republican leader of the Kansas House suggested as lawmakers started their wrap-up session.
House Majority Leader Don Hineman, R-Dighton, who supports expansion, emphasized that the conversation on Medicaid. House Republicans are split on the issue.
“My best guess is that happens next year and not this year,” Hineman told the Kansas City public radio program Statehouse Blend, which recorded its program in the Capitol on Monday.
House Minority Leader Jim Ward, D-Wichita, vowed action, however.
Democrats are looking for a bill that could be used to advance expansion, Ward said. The top Democrat in the House said he would do “everything in our power to get another vote on Medicaid expansion.”
Supporters of expansion could use a procedural maneuver to force a debate on the bill. They also could amend another bill to include expansion if it deals with a similar subject.
Some 150,000 Kansans could join Medicaid under expansion. The federal government now pays for 90 percent of the expansion costs for states. Medicaid coverage can be extended to people at up to 133 percent of the federal poverty line.
The Legislature passed expansion in March, and Gov. Sam Brownback vetoed the bill. An effort to override the veto fell three votes short in the House and did not reach the Senate.
Discussions about expansion reignited in April after one of Topeka’s two hospitals, St. Francis, announced plans to close unless a buyer is found. Since then, multiple organizations have inquired about buying the hospital.
The current owner, Denver-based SCL Health, cited the lack of Medicaid expansion as one factor in the hospital’s financial difficulties.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
Comments