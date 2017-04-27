Politics & Government

April 27, 2017 6:43 PM

Legislative forum set for Saturday at WSU’s Metropolitan Complex

By Daniel Salazar

dsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

The South-Central Kansas Legislative Delegation will host a public forum on Saturday.

Area lawmakers will speak and take questions from residents at the forum, which will be in the Lowe Auditorium at WSU’s Hughes Metropolitan Complex. That’s near 29th North and Oliver.

It will run from 10 a.m. to noon, according to a Facebook page for the event.

Lawmakers will return next week to Topeka for their veto session, with key issues like school finance and taxes unresolved.

Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar

