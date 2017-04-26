Trump tax cut could validate Kansas policy – or it could bust budget

President Trump’s plan to cut taxes on business income is drawing comparisons to Kansas – and is prompting some in the state to sound the alarm.
“I encourage him to try things that are bold and different,” said Rep. Steven Johnson, R-Assaria who chairs the House Tax Committee. “I don’t think this is it.” He said he plans to call members of Congress to warn them.
Gov. Sam Brownback and others welcomed the plan, however, as potential validation of the path Kansas has taken.
“I’m pleased to see them put that plan forward, because it will work and it will stimulate small-business growth and it will stimulate employment,” Brownback said, noting that he had not seen Trump’s plan but had read about it.
Under Trump’s plan, owners of pass-through businesses would face a 15 percent tax, down from as much as 39 percent, according to reports in The New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. In a pass-through business, income from the business flows (or passes through) directly to the owners without being taxed at the corporate level.
Trump would also cut taxes on corporations and personal income.
Kansas eliminated taxes on pass-through income in 2012. Some 330,000 entities use the tax-free policy, which critics have said contributed to the state’s budget problems.
The tax exemption has become politically toxic in Kansas. Its repeal has been included in every major tax package the Legislature has considered this year.
“In Kansas, it has been a budget buster. It’s unfair tax policy. It has not produced economic benefits in Kansas, and by now, we’re four, almost five years into it, and in Kansas, there’s a broad consensus we should get rid of it,” said Duane Goossen, a former state budget director and a fellow at the Kansas Center for Economic Growth.
Brownback is the exemption’s staunchest defender. But even he was willing to accept its repeal in exchange for a single-rate income tax, an idea rejected by the Senate.
Rep. Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, backs the tax exemption. He said the policy may have led businesses to hire workers and in turn may have kept the unemployment rate low. The state’s unemployment rate sits at 3.8 percent, the lowest since 2000.
“That is going to be the ultimate irony is if we change something that actually was working all because it was bad politics,” Hawkins said.
The state has seen job growth of 0.3 percent in the past year, according to seasonally adjusted data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That rate was the ninth lowest in the United States, according to the preliminary March data from the federal government.
A report released in January by the Kansas Policy Institute said the tax policy had spurred growth because the bulk of job growth in Kansas in 2013 and 2014 came from businesses that qualify for the tax exemption.
But the data from the study also showed that Kansas saw a lower rate of job growth among such businesses than the nation and two neighboring states – Missouri and Nebraska – that did not enact similar tax reforms. KPI president Dave Trabert has said the study showed Kansas performed more competitively after tax reform than before.
A study released this week by researchers at Indiana University and the University of South Carolina of Kansas’ tax exemption found evidence suggesting that responses to the policy “were overwhelmingly tax avoidance rather than real supply side responses.”
In other words, the primary effect of the policy was that taxpayers found ways to reclassify their income in order to take advantage of the tax exemption, according to the study.
Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City, said a lesson could be taken from the “colossal disaster” in Kansas.
“I guess history, and the mistakes throughout history, repeat itself,” Holland said.
