Wichita residents, businesses to pay more for sewer service

Rates for storm sewer service in Wichita are increasing, with residential property owners bearing larger increases than commercial customers.
Homeowners will see rates rise anywhere from 50 cents to $5.50 a month, based on the amount of impervious space – the footprint of buildings and pavement that don’t absorb rainwater – on their property.
Commercial rates will go up by a flat $1.50 a month, regardless of size.
The rate change approved by the Wichita City Council on Tuesday is projected to generate an extra $950,000 a year.
City officials said the new rates will collect money needed to make repairs and improvements to the drainage system and stabilize the reserve fund for emergencies.
The rebalancing of rates corrects a disparity that had commercial customers paying more than their fair share of flood protection, said Alan King, public works director.
According to a city study, commercial property accounts for 61 percent of the impervious area in the community but was bearing 71 percent of the cost of storm sewers, he said.
Residential customers own 39 percent of the impervious area but were paying 29 percent of the cost, King said.
Under the new rates, commercial ratepayers will shoulder 57 percent of the cost; residential will pay 43 percent of it, he said.
Residents currently pay $2 a month flat rate for storm sewers.
Under the new rates, all will pay a $1.50 flat fee, plus a charge based on the amount of impervious ground on their property.
The charges will be base on Equivalent Residential Unit, or ERU, a standard measurement based on the amount of space an average home takes up.
The smallest homes will be charged for one-half an ERU, a rate increase from $2 a month to $2.50.
A one-ERU home will pay $3.50 a month; a two-ERU home $5.50 and the largest homes, rated at three or more ERUs, $7.50.
Commercial ERU rates will stay the same, although commercial users will have to pay the additional $1.50 a month flat fee.
