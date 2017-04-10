City of Wichita issues first high ozone alert of year

The city of Wichita issued its first high ozone level alert of the year on Monday — and is asking residents and businesses to take steps to reduce emissions that create the pollutant.
Baylee Cunningham, an air quality specialist with the city, said current atmospheric conditions indicate high ozone levels, which may be unhealthy for children, senior citizens and those with respiratory diseases. People who spend long periods outdoors may ask be at risk.
Ozone occurs in two layers in the atmosphere. Six to 30 miles above the Earth’s surface, it helps filter out harmful ultraviolet rays. But at ground-level it’s an air pollutant caused when outside temperatures and sunlight heat emissions from vehicles, mowers, energy production and industries.
The city offered these tips for reducing ozone emissions:
▪ Refuel when it’s cool outside or after dark
▪ Walk or ride your bike to work
▪ Delay mowing and painting projects
▪ Stop fueling when you hear the pump click
▪ Avoid driving during the hottest part of the day
▪ Don’t idle in your vehicle for more than 30 seconds.
“Keeping Wichita’s ozone levels under EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) standards is important for personal health, community health and the regional economy. Stricter federal regulations may occur if ozone levels exceed set limits,” the city said in a news release.
The public can track Wichita’s ozone levels and alerts on the City of Wichita’s Facebook page, on www.wichita.gov, on Cox cable channel 7 and at @BeAirAwareKS on Twitter and Instagram.
