Capitol beats: Flat tax falls flat in Week 12

Check this spot on Sundays for a few quick hits about what’s driving the debate in the Legislature.
Say what?
“That would be a pretty big jump for Emporia State.”
Sen. Jeff Longbine, R-Emporia, after Sen. Carolyn McGinn, R-Sedgwick, congratulated one of the state’s regents universities for joining the American Athletic Conference.
“While I appreciate the process, I do not agree with the product.”
Sen. Caryn Tyson, R-Parker, on a flat tax proposal that the Senate’s tax committee, which she chairs, crafted.
37
That’s how many senators voted against a flat tax proposal that was supported by Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback.
Trending
Lawmakers made key votes on health care, taxes and the budget this week. The Kansas House was unable to override the governor’s veto on Medicaid expansion. The House also opted not to open to debate the state’s impending campus carry law after House Minority Leader Jim Ward, D-Wichita, tried to bring a gun bill to the floor.
The governor endorsed a flat tax proposal. But that bill drew opposition from conservative Republicans who thought it raised taxes too much and moderate Republicans and Democrats who thought it didn’t adequately address the state’s fiscal woes. It was defeated by 37-3, with two of the yes votes coming from Senate President Susan Wagle, R-Wichita, and Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park.
Both chambers did approve a plan to close the state’s shortfall for the current fiscal year.
News ahead
Lawmakers leave the Statehouse for a three-week break before returning to Topeka on May 1.
For more legislative news, go to www.kansas.com/politics.
Comments