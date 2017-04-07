Thompson, Estes support Trump’s decision to strike Syria

Two candidates competing for Kansas’ 4th Congressional seat support President Donald Trump’s decision to order airstrikes in Syria in response to a chemical weapons attack on civilians.
Days before voters head to the polls to choose their next congressional representative, Congress has split over the U.S. missile attack on a Syrian airfield believed to have been used in the bombing.
Some lawmakers said Trump should seek congressional authorization to use military force, while others have announced their support for the strikes. Whoever is elected Tuesday will be immediately thrust into that debate.
Democratic candidate James Thompson said in a statement that experience tells him to oppose unilateral action unless American lives or soil are in danger.
“However, I support these targeted strikes that destroy chemical weapon depots to prevent further use of those weapons by (Syrian President Bashar al-) Assad, a brutal thug who gassed children,” Thompson said.
“To be clear, I do not support sending troops without a declaration of war by Congress and a coalition of other countries willing to contribute to the effort with their own troops and money. A plan of action with a detailed exit strategy must be presented.”
Republican candidate Ron Estes said in an interview that he supports the strikes. The world is a dangerous place, he said.
Of Trump ordering the bombing the airfield where the attack originated, Estes said, “I think that’s a good, measured response.”
“I don’t think there’s anything we expect as a next step in this,” Estes added. Further action will be “depending on the reaction from the Syrians and the Russians.”
Members of Congress from Kansas who released statements after the strikes said they approved of Trump’s decision. Their support stood in contrast to the positions they took in 2013 as President Barack Obama contemplated whether to order military action against the Syrian government in the wake of a chemical weapons attack.
At the time, only Rep. Mike Pompeo came out in favor of strikes. He has since resigned to become Trump’s CIA director.
U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts applauded Trump’s decision. He called the strikes a “wake-up call” to the Syrian president, Bashar Al-Assad, who has deployed often-brutal tactics in an effort to put down a rebellion against his government. The civil war in Syria has been ongoing for several years.
The United States will not stand by and let atrocities continue, Roberts said.
“There are times the president must take action on behalf of our national security – and this was one of those times. This precision strike was not an act of war, nor an indication of long-term conflict. The president has shown that the U.S. is and will remain the leader of the free world,” Roberts said.
U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins in 2013 signed a letter, along with more than 100 other lawmakers, asking Obama to seek congressional approval for any strikes in Syria.
She voiced support for Trump’s strikes in a statement late Thursday. Trump showed “swift and decisive action,” she said.
“In the coming weeks, I urge President Trump to work with Congress to develop a clear and comprehensive strategy for Syria and the surrounding region,” Jenkins said.
First-term U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall also backed the strikes. He said the attack sends a clear message to Syrian and Russian officials. Russia has condemned the U.S. action.
“I welcome this show of American strength and values,” Marshall said.
Some lawmakers, such as Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, say Trump must seek the approval of Congress.
“Assad is a brutal dictator who must be held account for atrocities,” Kaine said on Twitter. “But the President’s failure to seek congressional approval is unlawful.”
Contributing: Dion Lefler of The Wichita Eagle
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
Comments