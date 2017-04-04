City Council votes to bring back motorcycles for police

Wichita will bring back police motorcycle traffic patrols in an effort to improve safety, especially in the ongoing Kellogg freeway construction zone.
At the request of Deputy Police Chief Gavin Seiler, the City Council voted unanimously to apply for $300,000 available from the Kansas Department of Transportation to buy eight motorcycles, radar and speed guns and other equipment.
The city will have to provide a 20 percent match to get the grant, which Seiler said will be met by providing the officers to staff the unit.
The Police Department ditched its motorcycle patrol in 2001 after officers were involved in some serious accidents.
The department also disbanded its central traffic unit and redistributed those officers to the patrol stations. Over time, they were increasingly diverted to handling other issues.
“Quite frankly, they just weren’t enforcing traffic laws during their shifts,” he said. “Instead they were answering other calls.”
As a result, traffic citations and DUI arrests have dropped by about 50 percent since 2000, he said.
The number of accidents have remained more or less stable, which isn’t good news because accidents have generally dropped nationwide, he said.
The motorcycle officers will be particularly useful in enforcing speed limits in the Kellogg construction zone in west Wichita, Seiler said.
Motorcycles are far more maneuverable and will be able to park along the side of the narrowed roadway, which patrol cars can’t do, he said.
They’re also better for chasing down a speeding car on a crowded freeway because they can move more easily through congested traffic, he said.
Council member Janet Miller questioned how the department would address the officer-safety concerns that ended the motorcycle patrol in 2001.
Seiler said those problems were primarily a result of lax training for the officers.
Originally, the officers were required to take ongoing training and pass a riding skills test every three months. But over time, that slid to every six months and their skills degraded, Seiler said.
In addition to traffic patrols, the motorcycle officers will also have ceremonial duties such as riding in parades and escorting dignitaries who visit Wichita, he said.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
