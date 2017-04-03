Kansas revenue falls $11.7 million short of expectations

Kansas tax collections fell $11.7 million short of expectations in March, expanding the state’s fiscal shortfall after it had dipped in previous months.
The shortfall for the fiscal year that ends in June is now above $290 million.
The state collected $424.8 million in taxes in March, according to the Kansas Department of Revenue.
Individual income tax receipts were about $11.1 million short of estimates. State sales tax receipts were $2.3 million above what the state projected.
The department pointed to $12.3 million more in tax refunds paid out this month compared to last March for the dip in individual income tax figures.
“The March revenue receipts continue the trends we have seen over the last few months - withholding and state sales tax collections continue to improve, reflecting an encouraging job and consumer environment for Kansans,” said Revenue Secretary Sam Williams in a news release.
The Monday morning report breaks a streak of four straight months where revenue collections came in above estimates. That’s after the state lowered its projections in November.
“We were making some strides in meeting the numbers,” said House Appropriations Chairman Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill. “It’s a little disheartening.”
The state has collected $4.2 billion for the current fiscal year, which runs through the end of June. The department said collections are $57.5 million above estimates for the full fiscal year.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791
