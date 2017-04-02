Rebate program for water conservation to begin

If you are interested in saving money through water conservation rebates, Monday is your day.
That’s when Wichita residents can receive incentives if they install water conservation devices this year, according to a release issued last week by the Wichita Public Works and Utilities Department.
Starting Monday, applications may be picked up at the city’s Environmental Health building at 1900 E. Ninth St. Applications and instructions are also available at www.wichita.gov. Rebates are available to all customers with active accounts for the delivery of potable water.
In the past five years, Wichita has approved more than 7,200 applications resulting in $881,000 in value of rebates giving back to the community and in an annual total of 225 million gallons of water saved.
City officials are recommending that residents have a printout of qualifying appliances when shopping. There is a limit of five rebated items per year for each water customer.
Residents are eligible for the following items.
▪ $100 on low-flow toilets: WaterSense-qualified using 1.28 gallons per flush or less
▪ $100 on low-flow urinals: WaterSense-qualified using 0.5 gallons per flush or less
▪ $100 on high-efficiency dishwashers: Energy Star or Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE)
▪ $100 on high-efficiency clothes washers: Water factor of 4.5 gallons or less (CEE rated)
▪ $100 on smart-irrigation controllers: Labeled as approved by WaterSense
▪ $100 on rain-sensor shutoffs: Set to shut off irrigation after 1/4 inch of rain is received
▪ $75 on rain barrels: 45 gallons or larger
▪ $50 on dual-flush toilet conversion kits: Change inefficient toilets to use 1.6 gallons per flush or less.
For questions, contact the Water Conservation office at 316-268-8351 or e-mail WaterRebate@wichita.gov for more information.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
Comments