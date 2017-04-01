Capitol beats, Week 11: Shakespeare not porn, lawmaker says

Check this spot on Sundays for a few quick hits about what’s driving the debate in the Legislature.
Say what?
“Shakespeare would never be considered pornography using the old Kansas common sense.”
– Rep. Chuck Weber, R-Wichita, responding to a question about a debate in the House over a resolution condemning porn. The resolution, which calls porn a public health hazard, passed.
“There’s a lot of slow, and then hurry up.”
– Sen. Dinah Sykes, R-Lenexa, reflecting on her first term in the Legislature so far. Lawmakers are due to break for most of April after this coming week.
3
That’s how many votes supporters of Medicaid expansion need to flip in the House to override Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto. Supporters need 84 votes, and Medicaid expansion passed with 81. If override passes the House, it will go to the Senate, where two more votes are needed.
Trending
Both the House and Senate are edging closer to debating flat tax proposals. Under a flat tax, everyone’s personal income is taxed at the same rate.
The House Tax Committee sent a 5 percent flat tax plan to the floor last week. The Senate Tax Committee is still developing a bill, but could vote on one as early as Monday.
News ahead
A House committee plans to continue work on Monday to develop a school finance formula. Lawmakers worked late into the evening on Thursday before leaving Topeka but didn’t vote on a bill.
Legislators on the committee plan to add about $150 million in new spending.
The Kansas Supreme Court found the state’s school finance system inadequate and gave the Legislature until June 30 to make changes.
