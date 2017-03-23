‘This will decimate our school system,’ district says at finance hearing

School districts that stand to lose funding – millions of dollars in some cases – under a new finance formula plan took their concerns to lawmakers on Thursday.
Several districts either spoke out against or expressed reservations about the proposal during the start of a legislative hearing expected to last several days. Their comments came a day after state officials released projections about how the plan would affect each district.
Hutchinson Public Schools would lose $2.9 million under the proposal, district superintendent Shelby Kiblinger said.
“This will decimate our school system and impact the safety and well-being of our students,” she said in written remarks.
The House K-12 Budget Committee, where the hearing is being held, is expected to debate the bill, House Bill 2410, early next week. The panel’s chairman, Rep. Larry Campbell, R-Olathe, offered the plan.
The Legislature faces a June 30 deadline to enact a new school finance formula after the Kansas Supreme Court found the state’s current block grant funding system inadequate. The court said the state is failing to teach roughly 25 percent of public school students basic math and reading skills.
The Legislature scrapped the state’s school finance formula in 2015 and adopted the block grant system. It was expected to last two years while lawmakers crafted a new formula.
Similar to old formula
Campbell’s bill has several similarities to the formula that was in place before the block grants. Funding for districts is based on a base amount of state aid per student, and school districts continue to have the ability to levy additional property taxes to generate more money.
More than 100 districts would see their general state aid decline, the Kansas State Department of Education says.
“There is significant concern, as there should be, of the losses of some school districts. We’re going to do our best to address that, I assume, as a committee,” Campbell said.
But Kansas schools have 3,600 fewer students today than before the block grants were adopted, he said.
Total enrollment in Kansas public schools dropped by 1,328 between the 2014-15 school year and the 2015-16 school year, according to figures on the Kansas State Department of Education website. Figures for the 2016-17 school year didn’t appear to be available.
Rep. Ed Trimmer, D-Winfield, said the court won’t accept a formula in which more than 100 districts lose money.
“That’s not adequate funding, especially for the 107 school districts (losing money). So it’s gotta go up,” Trimmer said.
The bill would require an additional $75 million in state funding each year, an amount well below most estimates for what would be needed to comply with the court’s order.
Previous estimates had ranged from $400 million to $800 million.
“I find it very difficult to understand how when the Supreme Court has asked for adequacy to be part of a new school funding formula, how we could stand to lose again,” said Richard Proffitt, superintendent of USD 413 in Chanute.
His district would lose more than $108,000 under the plan, he said.
Rep. Melissa Rooker, R-Fairway, expressed concern about the bill. Rooker had offered her own school finance plan earlier in the session.
“We’ve got serious constitutional questions that have already been raised on both equity and adequacy based on the parameters of House Bill 2410 that need to be addressed,” Rooker said.
Rate of growth
The Kansas Association of School Boards took a neutral position on the bill. But Mark Tallman, a lobbyist for the group, said the amount of funding in the proposal was too low.
According to an analysis from the association, school funding has increased by an average of about 2 percent above inflation since 1990. Kansas schools would need an additional $235 million in total funding over the next two years to match that rate of growth.
“We can’t improve if we’re essentially just re-allocating dollars,” Tallman said.
Renwick USD 267 would lose $369,000, said Tracy Bourne, the district superintendent. Overall, not enough money is being spent under the plan to make the funding constitutionally adequate, he said.
Coffeyville USD 445 would lose more than $430,000, district superintendent Craig Correll said on Twitter.
“Coffeyville is a major loser if this formula becomes reality,” he wrote.
Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman
