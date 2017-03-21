Input sought on spending improvement funds Trump wants to eliminate

For what could be the last time under the Trump administration, the Wichita City Council is seeking the public’s input on how to spend $4.2 million of federal community improvement grants.
The federal funds come from three programs on the chopping block in the president’s recommended budget: Community Development Block Grants, the HOME Investment Partnership and Emergency Solutions Grants.
CDBG money finances services in Wichita ranging from neighborhood city halls to domestic violence shelters to youth crime prevention and job training.
The HOME program funds initiatives to revitalize neighborhoods and provide affordable housing. Emergency Solutions Grants go to agencies that work directly with homeless residents.
All three programs are facing possible elimination in the president’s budget presented to Congress last week.
President Trump proposes shifting billions of dollars from domestic spending to the defense budget and to build a mammoth border wall to combat unauthorized immigration.
“This time next year, I may not be giving a presentation,” said John Hall, city director of housing and community services. On Tuesday, he outlined the recommended expenditures for the CDBG, HOME and ESG programs.
If the programs are eliminated, “it would turn local and state government upside-down,” Hall said.
Mayor Jeff Longwell said he doubts it will come to that, because congressional representatives understand the importance of CDBG grants to local communities.
“Because the president doesn’t get to decide on his own whether they come or go, I think Congress will save them,” Longwell said.
He added that the president’s budget never passes in its entirety and that Congress and Trump will ultimately make a deal.
“He’s a president who likes to negotiate,” Longwell said. “This is just one part of the negotiations.”
City Manager Robert Layton said he, Longwell and others have discussed the future of federal community improvement grants with Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, who indicated he’ll support continuing them.
Among the major CDBG grant recommendations for this year:
▪ Services to help residents repair their homes would get $1.14 million.
▪ The city manager’s office is recommended for an allocation of $385,000 to continue to pay for staff at the Atwater, Colvin, Evergreen and Stanley neighborhood resource centers. The centers act as mini-city halls, providing a focal point to assist residents with health, food, shelter and other services. They also provide public computers for low-income residents who can’t afford internet access at home.
▪ Domestic violence services are recommended to get $250,000 in CDBG money: $130,000 to Wichita Family Crisis Center, $96,936 to Catholic Charities and $23,000 to StepStone Inc.
▪ The YMCA of Wichita is recommended for $125,000 for providing services to low-income residents.
▪ Big Brothers/Big Sisters is proposed to receive $47,643 for youth mentoring.
Under the HOME program:
▪ $365,000 is recommended for the HOMEownership program, to help people purchase homes in selected low-income areas of the city.
▪ The Housing Development Loan Program, $255,000 to assist developers in creating new housing and reducing blight in inner-city areas.
▪ $130,000 for a program to fight blight by repairing and reselling homes that are abandoned and boarded up.
The Salvation Army and Center of Hope Inc. are recommended for $20,000 each to work with homeless people under the ESG program.
The public hearing on CDGB, HOME and ESG funding will be at 9 a.m. on May 2 at City Hall, 455 N. Main.
Written comments will be accepted through April 20. They can be mailed to Housing and Community Services Department, 332 N. Riverview, Wichita, KS 67203; or sent by e-mail to communityhousing@wichita.gov.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
