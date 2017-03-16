After death on Verruckt water slide, new Kansas bill would add regulations

0:42 Figured out Rageball 5 yet? Time to test your skills Pause

3:50 Detective describes her encounter with accused killer

3:37 What do you do when you see your truck being stolen? Hop on board

9:59 Gregg Marshall on Wichita State's 10-seed: 'I'm just glad they didn't forget about us'

2:05 Volunteers feed calves orphaned by wildfires

6:23 Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz remember Dave Stallworth

9:40 The 10 Greatest Shockers

0:46 Fat Tuesday celebration with the Mudbugs

0:32 Hurts Donut to open second location this month