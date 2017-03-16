Cindy Claycomb explores run to replace Janet Miller on City Council

Cindy Claycomb announced Thursday that she would consider a run this fall for a seat on the Wichita City Council.
Council member Janet Miller can’t run again in District 6 because of term limits. The district includes central and west-central Wichita.
“Wichita is on the verge of something great. I can feel the momentum,” Claycomb said Thursday. “I want to help ensure that that momentum continues and … help shape that greatness.”
Claycomb announced at Distillery 244 in Old Town that she was forming an exploratory committee for a council campaign.
“We have got to stay focused on a strong local economy, safe and thriving neighborhoods and a vibrant quality of life,” she said.
Claycomb is Wichita Downtown Development Corporation’s board chairwoman. She is also president of the city’s park board and is on the District 6 advisory board.
Claycomb works at Wichita State University as the assistant to the president for strategic planning.
“My experience in community service, business and higher education and my vision for Wichita are a good fit with the voters,” she said. “I have the experience and the drive to help move Wichita forward.”
Claycomb said she had been considering a run for about a year. The exploratory process is expected to take four to six weeks.
The filing deadline for city office is June 1. This is the first year Wichita city elections and other municipal and school elections will be held in the fall.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
Comments