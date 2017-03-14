Senate panel endorses budget-balancing measure

Kansas would balance its current budget without cuts to state agencies or schools under a measure unanimously approved Tuesday by the Senate’s budget committee.
The Senate Ways and Means Committee advanced a bill that would fill the state’s budget shortfall of approximately $280 million primarily by unloading an investment fund and delaying a payment to the state’s pension system.
Some senators may seek spending cuts when the bill reaches the Senate floor, however.
The Senate will debate the bill Thursday, said Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, R-Overland Park. He said he expects a discussion of cuts.
“There are some senators that their constituents want them to attempt a cut to the operating budget before they jump right onto raising taxes,” Denning said.
Under the bill, Kansas would effectively loan itself about $103 million from a long-term investment fund to help balance the fiscal year 2017 budget. The state would pay back the fund in future years.
The bill would also withhold $150 million from the state’s pension system, KPERS, this year. The amount would be paid back over the next two decades.
Projections from legislative researchers show the bill would leave Kansas with a $50 million end balance at the conclusion of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.
“I’m concerned about doing that. but the reality is we don’t have the money,” said Sen. Laura Kelly, the ranking Democrat on Ways and Means.
Senate GOP leaders abandoned an earlier bill that would have cut K-12 education by 5 percent and higher education spending by 4 percent. A scheduled debate on that measure was called off in February after it became apparent not enough senators supported the bill.
Mark Tallman, a lobbyist for the Kansas Association of School Boards, said he’s concerned education cuts may again be proposed during Thursday’s floor debate. But he said he is less concerned after the unanimous vote in Ways and Means to advance a bill that doesn’t include cuts.
“There didn’t appear to be support for the cuts a month ago, and if anything, the financial picture looks a little bit better anyway. But we, obviously, are concerned.
“I feel better today that leadership has come up with a plan I think the majority of the Senate would accept.”
