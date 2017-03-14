For county leaders, should discussions be this, that or the Other?

Sedgwick County commissioners decided to keep the end of their meetings wide-open to discussion, but encouraged “restraint” toward speeches that stray from county business.
Their Wednesday morning public meetings typically end with a portion called Other, where commissioners can talk about pretty much any issue. In recent years, commissioners have used it as a televised forum to express their take on state, federal and international affairs.
Whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing depends on whom you ask.
Some commissioners argue the broadcast allows them to tell their constituents about important issues and counter what they view as misleading information. Others think that the practice is an inappropriate use of the county’s airtime on local television.
On March 1, Commissioner Richard Ranzau called the progressive movement “the enemy of the people” during a 10-minute speech. During a 15-minute speech last week to clarify those comments, Ranzau discussed state tax increases, the Affordable Care Act, free speech on college campuses, public funding of school choice and accusations of racism levied against conservatives.
That prompted a discussion about the Other portion at a staff meeting this week.
Commissioner David Dennis said Tuesday he was worried speeches made in the Other portion had gone “off track a little.”
“I don’t have a problem with leaving it alone, but I think that we need some restraint in how that we use it,” Dennis said. “I want to make sure that we’re using the time that’s set aside for our citizens to the best ability that we have.”
Dennis said there were other venues for commissioners to discuss topics they are passionate about outside of county commission meetings.
“We can go speak at the Pachyderm Club,” he said. “We can go speak to the Sedgwick County GOP. We have talk radio stations that we can speak at.”
The county contracts with public television station KPTS to broadcast its Wednesday morning meetings. Each meeting costs $960 to broadcast and an additional $300 to pay for closed captioning.
That’s the base rate for a two-hour meeting. So speeches made at the end of meetings can increase costs if they happen after the two-hour mark.
When that happens, broadcast fees rise on a quarter-hour basis and closed-captioning fees increase on a half-hour basis.
Commissioner Jim Howell said he tries to be mindful if speeches made during the Other portion will run over time limits and incur costs for the county.
“Maybe that’s a reason to try to be a little more brief in our comments,” Howell said. “That’s a personal choice. I wouldn’t try to silence anybody from saying things that they felt were important.”
Howell said national and world issues have connections to people in their districts “in some way.” He added it would be problematic to make sure commissioners stuck to certain topics and avoided others.
“You almost have to let the people speak, including the commissioners,” Howell said.
Commissioner Michael O’Donnell said he wanted to leave the Other portion alone.
“I’m a firm believer in commissioners expressing their views,” he said after the meeting. “Each commissioner should have their own restraint.”
Chairman Dave Unruh said the Other portion can be useful for public service announcements.
“(But) we’ve been under some criticism for some of our use of that time,” he added.
Several residents criticized Ranzau last week for using televised county meetings for airing his personal political opinions. Neither his March 1 speech nor his March 8 speech incurred extra broadcasting costs because both meetings were under the two-hour mark.
Unruh said he was fine with not changing the Other portion of county meetings. But he encouraged commissioners to be “sensitive” and “responsible.”
“Not to infer that we haven’t been,” he said to some laughter.
