Driver’s license wait-time service to go live Friday

The Kansas Division of Vehicles new waiting line management system is set to launch in seven state offices this week, according to a news release.
Beginning on Friday, those needing a new driver’s license – or those needing to renew their license – in Wichita and six others Kansas cities will be able to get in line by mobile app, tablet or computer before arriving.
In February, the state announced that it would be moving to a new system, which is called Q-Flow, because of inconsistent wait times from users and complaints about the previous system.
If residents sign in remotely with the new system, they will receive an update for when they need to arrive at the office to secure their spot, according to the release.
Once the customer arrives at the office, ticket numbers will be announced in Spanish and English, and displayed on a monitor. The Q-Flow system was provided by a North Carolina-based company called ACF Technologies.
Customers can download the division’s mobile app “KS Vehicles Connect” at no cost on their Apple, Android or Windows device.
To find the driver’s license office nearest you in Kansas and for hours, visit www.ksrevenue.org/dmvstations.html
