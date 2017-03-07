Wichita to follow county’s lead on law enforcement training center funding

Patching up a frayed partnership for police and sheriff’s officer training, the Wichita City Council has decided to follow Sedgwick County’s lead on how to pay for a new $10 million Law Enforcement Training Center at Wichita State University.
The county had threatened to withdraw from the project over concerns that it might be unlawfully funded by the city. The council averted that on Tuesday by approving new development agreements to finish the center.
The facility is under construction at WSU’s Innovation Campus on the west side of the university. It will provide classrooms and other specialized training spaces for city police officers, county sheriff’s deputies and WSU criminal justice students.
The city had already approved agreements for the development of the center, but reworked them after the county threatened to pull out of the project over concerns the city may have violated state law on competitive bidding.
“Just so you know, it’s not Groundhog Day,” said Mayor Jeff Longwell, referring to the Bill Murray comedy movie about a television reporter who relives the same day over and over until he gets it right.
The city had hoped to save interest costs by paying for the projects in 10 installments as phases of the construction were completed.
But County Counselor Eric Yost, a former district court judge, raised legal objections to the city’s payment plan.
He said in his opinion, the installment plan would make it a construction project instead of building purchase, triggering the stricter bidding requirements in state law.
City Attorney Jennifer Magana disagreed with that analysis, but the issue was settled when the county agreed to pay the additional interest cost up to $150,000.
Now, both the city and the county will pay for their share of the building – up to $5 million each – when it’s finished.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
