Lyft joins Uber in offering ride service at Eisenhower Airport

Lyft can now pick you up at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.
The Wichita City Council on Tuesday approved a contract to allow Lyft to become the second ride-hailing company serving the airport.
The approval was unanimous and the agreement became effective immediately.
Lyft now has designated parking spaces just outside the southwest corner of the airport parking garage, next to the pickup point for its chief competitor, Uber.
Ride-hailing uses a smartphone application to arrange rides with drivers who use their own vehicles.
It’s growing in popularity as a way to get to and from the airport and other locations.
Uber made about 10,150 pickups at Eisenhower from April through December last year, said Brad Christopher, assistant airports director for the city.
Like Uber, Lyft will pay the city 75 cents for each airport pickup, according to the service agreement. The city doesn’t charge to drop people off at the airport.
Unlike taxis, Uber and Lyft drivers are not allowed to linger at the airport to solicit customers, and they can only fulfill rides ordered through their app systems.
Because the pickup spaces are in the short-term parking lot, Uber and Lyft drivers are subject to the same parking charges as any other customer. If they overstay the standard 30-minute grace period while making a pickup, they have to pay the regular parking fee, the report said.
The “ground transportation” section of the airport’s website has already been updated with instructions for Lyft drivers and the location of the pickup point.
According to the fare estimator on Lyft’s website, a trip from the airport to City Hall in downtown Wichita will cost $12.
Uber estimates the same trip costs between $11 to $15.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
