Second ride service to launch at Eisenhower airport this week

Airline travelers will soon have another option for getting to and from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport, with the City Council expected to approve a contract with the Lyft ride-hailing service on Tuesday.
Lyft will get designated parking spaces just outside the southwest corner of the airport parking garage, right next to an existing pickup point for its chief competitor, Uber.
Uber made about 10,150 pickups at Eisenhower from April through December of last year, said Brad Christopher, assistant airports director for the city.
The airport doesn’t charge any transportation service to drop people off at the curb in front of the terminal, but requires a permit to make pickups at the airport, Christopher said.
Like Uber, Lyft will pay 75 cents for each airport pickup, according to the service agreement. Also like Uber, Lyft will track its airport pickups using its own software and calculate the monthly fee it has to pay, according to a city report.
Uber and Lyft differ from the regular taxi and shuttle services at the airport, in that customers use a smartphone application to arrange rides with drivers who use their own vehicles. Trips are billed directly through the app and no money changes hands directly between the driver and the customer.
Uber and Lyft drivers are not allowed to linger at the airport to solicit customers and can only fulfill rides ordered through their app systems.
Because the pickup spaces are in the short-term parking lot, Uber and Lyft drivers are subject to the same parking charges as any other customer. If they overstay the standard 30-minute grace period while making a pickup, they have to pay the regular parking fee, the report said.
In anticipation of the council vote, the “ground transportation” section of the airport’s website has already been updated with instructions for Lyft drivers.
According to the fare estimator on Lyft’s website, a trip from the airport to City Hall in downtown Wichita will cost $12.
Uber estimates the same trip costing between $11 to $15.
Lyft will be able to begin providing airport pickup service as soon as the council approves the contract, Christopher said.
The contract is on the “consent agenda,” the section of the weekly council agenda reserved for noncontroversial business matters that are approved with a single vote.
The council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 455 N. Main, Wichita.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
