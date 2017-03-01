Kansas tops revenue estimates; 2017 budget shortfall dips

The budget shortfall in Kansas dipped again Wednesday as state tax collections in February came in roughly $36.9 million above projections.
The state collected more than $330 million in revenue last month, according to the Kansas Department of Revenue. That brings the current year’s budget shortfall down to about $280 million.
Individual income tax money came in more than $26 million above estimates; retail sales tax brought in $7.6 million more than the state projected.
February marks the fourth straight month Kansas has met its tax estimates, after failing to do so for much of the past year.
“Month to month sales tax have increased 2.4 percent and is a hopeful sign that Kansans’ income growth mean they have more money to spend,” Secretary of Revenue Sam Williams said in a statement.
State officials in November lowered revenue estimates for fiscal 2017, which ends on June 30, by more than $345 million.
The House has already passed a bill to mend the state’s finances this year by taking more than $360 million from a long-term investment fund.
The full Senate has not yet voted on those changes.
Lawmakers are expected to take on proposals to try to balance the budget when they return to Topeka next week.
Projections show the state facing roughly $1 billion in budget shortfalls through the end of fiscal 2019.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
Comments