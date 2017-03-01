DeVos called black colleges 'pioneers' of 'school choice.' It didn't go over well.

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress Pause

2:14 Former Wichita mayor announces run for governor

0:39 Brownback to veto tax hike bill

2:52 CIA director’s Wichita house up for auction

2:10 Democrats pick their candidate for special election

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

1:57 New Scholfield Honda dealership opens