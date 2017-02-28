Navy SEAL’s father refused to meet with Trump, but his widow gets longest applause at address to Congress

0:39 Brownback to veto tax hike bill Pause

2:14 Former Wichita mayor announces run for governor

2:52 CIA director’s Wichita house up for auction

1:16 Brownback's State of the State address

1:02 Bernie Sanders: 'I was … told that Kansas was a Republican state'

1:40 Newborn gorilla sees the public for the first time

1:36 Hesston told its poorest families they had to move

4:16 Listen to police dispatches from the Olathe Austins shooting

1:16 Meet the new Wichita schools superintendent