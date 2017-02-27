'We're going after the wrong people.'

Former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer chose a symbolic location to launch his bid for governor Monday, the Hotel at Old Town, setting the tone for a community activist campaign contrasting with the small-government philosophy that has dominated Kansas politics during Gov. Sam Brownback’s six years in office. (Video by Bo Rader / Kansas.com)
A comment about Valium made by Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kans.) to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) during Steve Mnuchin's treasury secretary confirmation hearing Thursday led to a minute and a half of Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Roberts disagreeing about the propriety of such a comment. It meant to be as humor said Roberts to the Senate Finance Committee.
Rep. Roger Marshall of Kansas talks about the day his son, Cal, taught House Speaker Paul Ryan how to "dab" during the swearing-in photo op. with members of the 115th Congress and their families. Marshall says Ryan has been seen "dabbing" across the chamber as well "trying to teach other people the nomenclature." (Curtis Tate / McClatchy)
Rep. Mike Pompeo (Republican from Kansas), President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for director of the Central Intelligence Agency, testified on Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Pompeo lists an aggressive Russia as one of the multiple challenges facing the U.S. during his confirmation hearing.