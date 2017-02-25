Capitol Beats: Medicaid expansion advances; tax plan stalls in Week 7

5:34 Tour of a doomsday bunker, inside luxury survival condos Pause

0:59 Chili cookoff raises money for injured officer

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

5:24 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop break down WSU's win

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

2:27 Where It All Began: The Anderson Creek Fire

0:43 Wichita's river front continues to evolve

0:27 High winds drive dust, smoke across Barber County

0:55 Honeymoon MGA