Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 23, 2017: ‘Totally out of control’ Chicago needs help

1:53 Suspect and victims named in Newton triple shooting Pause

1:53 Who is Tanner Braungardt?

1:33 Police investigate shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

3:33 Harvey County sheriff discusses fatalities

4:51 In their own words: Kansas mass shooting and its aftermath

1:17 First-time use of McConnell hangar

2:42 Bill Self on KU's 13 consecutive conference titles: 'Winning never gets old'

5:24 Bob Lutz and Paul Suellentrop break down WSU's win