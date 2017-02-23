Wichita businessman Sam Williams confirmed as revenue secretary

The Kansas Senate voted 37-3 Thursday to confirm Wichita businessman Sam Williams as the state’s revenue secretary.
Williams will preside over the department responsible for the collection of taxes, alcoholic beverage control and the Division of Motor Vehicles.
“Sam Williams is well qualified and well suited to lead the Department of Revenue,” said Gov. Sam Brownback in a news release. “With a wealth of knowledge from the private sector, his experience in business and management will equip him to serve in this position.”
In December, Brownback appointed Williams to replace Nick Jordan, who left the department to lead the Governor’s Economic Advisory Council.
Williams was the chief financial officer with Sullivan, Higdon and Sink, a Wichita advertising firm. He is a past chairman of the Wichita Area Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Wichita Downtown Development Corp. After retiring in 2014, Williams ran unsuccessfully for Wichita mayor in 2015.
