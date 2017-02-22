Still the same Trump, and his North Carolina fans love it

0:43 Wichita's river front continues to evolve Pause

0:38 'Beauty & Bounty' film trailer

1:21 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita

1:26 Michael O’Donnell shocked and puzzled over FBI wiretap

8:01 Senior players talk about their time at Wichita State

1:08 Watch as Harrison Ford mistakenly flies plane over airliner

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine

1:08 Vigil for Toni Anderson, missing Wichita woman

1:24 First flight of Textron Aviation's Scorpion