Mic drop: Sen. Roberts steps on Rep. Marshall’s laugh line about Trump, the press

Sen. Pat Roberts upstaged Rep. Roger Marshall’s joke about President Trump and the press at a Rotary Club meeting Wednesday.
Asked about Trump at the Rotary Club of East Wichita, Marshall pulled out a laser pointer and flashed it around the stage, as if he were enticing a pet to chase the bright dot.
“Have you ever played with your cat at home and do this with your cat and with your dogs?” he said. “That’s what Donald Trump is doing with the national media right now.”
That drew a laugh from the crowd.
He reprised the joke later when Roberts arrived for their joint appearance and also was asked about Trump.
“Senator, this is my favorite joke,” Marshall said. “You ever had a cat that you played with and you would do this with it and let the cat chase it? Kind of reminds me of President Trump playing with the press.”
“And the Congress,” Roberts deadpanned, drawing a much bigger laugh.
