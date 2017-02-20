It’s no secret, CIA director’s Wichita house on the auction block

If you want to sleep in the CIA director’s house or take home some of his stuff, here’s your chance.
Taking up long-term residence in Washington, D.C., Mike and Susan Pompeo have put their Wichita house up for auction on March 18.
And what they’re not taking with them will be sold at an estate sale March 2-4.
Mike Pompeo served as Kansas’ 4th District congressman from 2011 until last month, when he was confirmed as director of the Central Intelligence Agency for the Trump administration.
“We love Kansas and we love our home,” Susan Pompeo said in a statement. “We’ve been called to an assignment requiring us to move and we hope to return to Kansas when this duty is over.”
Happy to help, said Megan McCurdy Niedens of McCurdy Auctions, the company that will be selling the house.
We know what their next stage is in life and I think Kansas as a whole is proud of what they’re doing and how they’re moving on. Megan McCurdy Niedens of McCurdy Auctions
“This is a unique opportunity, the ability to help them transition into this big step in their lives,” she said. “We know what their next stage is in life and I think Kansas as a whole is proud of what they’re doing and how they’re moving on.”
“We’re excited to help them in their next chapter,” added her brother, Braden McCurdy. “It’s an incredible opportunity. It’s a really incredible property too.”
The house, at 1310 Perth Court, is a sprawling 5,500-square-foot, southwestern-style ranch home with vaulted and beamed 12-foot ceilings. It’s near 13th and Edgemoor.
It has four bedrooms, five full or half-bathrooms and amenities including a tennis court, pool, hot tub and recreation room.
The master bedroom is 32 feet by 23 feet. The master bath has a whirlpool soaker tub and oversized shower with steam heads and built-in seating.
The house sits on about 2.3 acres of land, next to a small lake with a private boat dock. And it has two garages that can house a total of six cars.
“It is an oasis,” Braden McCurdy said. “It’s got everything you could think of.”
He said the company is very familiar with the property because they sold it at auction before, about 10 years ago, to different owners.
The home is appraised for tax purposes at $800,800 and the annual property tax bill is more than $10,700, according to Sedgwick County records.
If you’re not in for that much, you could pick up a smaller piece of the Pompeo Wichita legacy at the estate sale, which will have a wide range of items, said Rosemary Nicholson, of Sales by Rosemary and Ron.
Nicholson said they’re still sorting through, but the sale will feature a lot of furniture and housewares, along with some memorabilia from Pompeo’s political career.
“There’s a nice desk here and lots of books and some nice wall hangings, artwork,” she said. “There’s a beautiful armoire, a king-size bed or two. There’s clothing. I think we’ve got a little bit of everything here, truly.
And like most Kansans, the Pompeo garage is filled with everything but cars, she said. “That garage is a four- or five-car garage and it is just stacked with things ... floor to ceiling,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson said her company landed the estate sale on a recommendation from Bonnie Bing, the well-known former Eagle fashion and feature writer.
“Mrs. Pompeo is friends with Bonnie Bing and she called Bonnie and said ‘Who should we use?’ And Bonnie said ‘Rosemary and Ron,’” she said. “Bonnie and I have been friends for 150 years, so that’s how we got hooked up, because of that dear little Bonnie Bing.”
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments