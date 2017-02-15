Candidate Trump loved leaks. President Trump is not a big fan of them.

4:51 Drone captures latest progress on Maize school bond projects Pause

3:25 Ron Baker relishing his growing role in the NBA

1:20 What’s going on with federal investigations in Wichita

3:48 KU beats K-State 74-71

1:39 Who is BTK?

1:26 Michael O’Donnell shocked and puzzled over FBI wiretap

1:28 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback wants to build an airport to rival KCI

1:28 Uniquities to expand in Old Town

4:13 Dining With Denise: 10,000 chicken-fried steaks in 10 months