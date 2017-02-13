Airlines appeal directly to Trump in push to get government out of U.S. airspace

3:56 Beechcraft military trainer for fighter pilots Pause

10:29 Police chief, sheriff talk about officer accused in rape

1:30 Helmet camera footage captures firefighter battling blaze

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab

0:49 High winds topple semi, crushing patrol cruiser

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

3:19 Xavier McDaniel Jr. talks about basketball and his famous father

2:03 Event Elements to move downtown

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'