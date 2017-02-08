Social media users call McConnell ‘sexist’ for censure of Warren but not male senator

3:57 Police give update on injured officer Pause

1:50 Update on Boeing B-29 bomber Doc

0:28 Raw footage from police incident

0:27 Officer hurt in south Wichita

1:34 Wichita flag lights up flooring company

5:01 Denise Neil explores the world of bourbon

1:10 How scary was buying the Luxury Collection? Paul and Andrew Walser explain

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer