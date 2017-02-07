Tickets for Sanders’ Kansas appearance on sale

It will cost $150 or a minimum $10-a-month pledge to get a ticket to see former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speak at the Kansas Democratic Party’s Washington Days convention.
The party on Tuesday announced how it will distribute tickets for the speech by the Vermont senator, whose run for the White House energized millions of millennial and liberal voters and packed arenas across the country.
Sanders will speak to the Kansas Democrats on the evening of Feb. 25, the second night of the annual Washington Days convention in Topeka.
The $150 general admission price includes one ticket to Sanders’ speech and a cocktail reception to follow. It also includes a ticket to the Saturday luncheon at the convention, said spokeswoman Heather Scanlon.
In addition, all members of the Democrats’ “Blue Kansas Club” will get a ticket to Sanders’ speech. Membership in that club comes via a minimum pledge to the party of $10 a month.
The party is urging Sanders’ fans to pledge “Bernie’s favorite number,” $27 a month.
Sanders’ average donation of $27 per contributor – although the amount actually fluctuated during the campaign – was a rallying cry for his grass-roots presidential campaign.
It was used to convey a message that Sanders – a self-described democratic socialist – was more popular with small-money rank-and-file donors than his Democratic primary opponent, Hillary Clinton. Clinton won the Democratic nomination but lost the presidential race to Donald Trump.
Washington Days will be based out of the Ramada Inn and Convention Center in Topeka.
However, because of the high interest in Sanders, his speech will be held at a larger venue, which will be announced once the hall rental is finalized, Scanlon said.
The two-day convention will also feature a variety of Democratic caucus meetings, speeches and campaign training activities. There is no charge to attend any of the events except for Sanders’ speech, the cocktail reception and the Saturday luncheon.
Also to accommodate the larger crowd expected for Sanders, Democrats have dropped the Saturday night banquet that usually accompanies the keynote address at Washington Days, Scanlon said.
Links for buying a ticket or joining the Blue Kansas Club can be found under the Washington Days tab on the party’s website at www.ksdp.org.
Dion Lefler: 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
Comments