Medicaid expansion clash continues in Kansas hearings

Medicaid expansion in Kansas continues to be a source of controversy as hearings on the topic begin.
The House health committee is holding hearings this week in relation to a KanCare expansion bill, which Gov. Sam Brownback and some Republicans have opposed. The proposal lacks a Division of Budget statement estimating the potential costs or savings to the state.
Kansas is one of 19 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid to cover more low-income residents, the Kaiser Family Foundation said last month. Medicaid expansion is designed to increase health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act.
Arkansas Sen. Bryan King, a Republican, testified Monday that his state’s Medicaid expansion “disincentivizes people to work.” Timothy McBride, a professor at Washington University in St. Louis, countered by saying states that have expanded Medicaid are seeing positive effects.
Comments