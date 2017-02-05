Sanders to speak at Kansas Democratic Party event in Topeka

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose grassroots 2016 run for the presidency energized millions of liberal and millennial voters, is scheduled to speak at the Kansas Democratic Party's Washington Days convention in Topeka in late February, according to sources within the party.
An official announcement is expected as early as Monday, according to a high-ranking party official with knowledge of the discussions.
The news of Sanders' scheduled appearance made the rounds via word of mouth at Saturday's 4th Congressional District Democratic reorganization meeting, and on Sunday began to trickle out in Democratic circles on social media.
State Democrats are waiting for approval of the roll-out announcement from Sanders' office before making a formal public confirmation, sources said.
Washington Days is the Kansas Democratic Party's annual state convention at Topeka, scheduled for Feb. 24 and 25 at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center.
The state Democratic Party's web page on the event was down Sunday and its Facebook invitation carried the message: “Sorry, early bird tickets for Washington Days are no longer available.”
Sanders, a self-described described democratic socialist, rode a wave of millennial and liberal fervor when he challenged the more centrist Hillary Clinton for the 2016 Democratic nomination for president.
Although he attracted hundreds of thousands of voters to mass rallies across the nation, his challenge ultimately fell short and Clinton went on to win the nomination, but lose the presidential race to Republican Donald Trump.
Sanders is almost certainly the most popular Democratic Party figure in Kansas.
He easily won the state's presidential caucus last March with 68 percent of the vote to 32 percent for Clinton.
In a March campaign rally in Lawrence, Sanders drew a crowd of thousands attracted to his platform calling for universal health care, tuition-free college education and an end to discrimination against gay and lesbian Americans.
Sanders also hammered the “billionaire class” for having far too much influence on the nation's political system and repeatedly called out Kansas billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch.
The Koch brothers head Wichita-based Koch Industries and are the philosophical leaders and financiers of a widespread network of think tanks and political action groups dedicated to conservative free-market economics and limited government.
